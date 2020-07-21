Kylian Mbappe confirms he is staying at Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain striker Kylian Mbappe has committed his future to the club and that he will continue into his fourth season in the French capital.

The France star has been frequently mentioned in Real Madrid transfer news in recent times and he is said to be a long-term target of the Spanish champions and particularly that of boss Zinedine Zidane.

The Frenchman’s current deal in Paris runs through to 2022 and he has developed into one of the world’s elite attacking talents while at the club.

“I am here in Paris and I want to be part of the project here. I will be at PSG next season and I will try to win as many titles as possible,” Mbappe told Bein Sports France, as cited by Cadena Ser.

“I am in my fourth year of this project. It is an important year since it is the 50th anniversary of the club, it is an important year in the eyes of the team, of the fans and I am going to try to win all the possible trophies and try to give the best version of myself.”

Mbappe has netted 90 goals in 120 games for PSG and was the top scorer in Ligue 1 last campaign with 32 strikes to his name.

The striker joined PSG from Monaco in the summer of 2017 for a total fee in the region of €170m – making him the world’s second most expensive player, behind teammate Neymar.

PSG remain in this year’s Champions League and they will face Atalanta in the quarter finals and could face Atletico Madrid in the semi-finals.