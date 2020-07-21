German Burgos tipped to be Alaves boss after leaving Atletico Madrid

German ‘Mono’ Burgos is the primary managerial candidate for La Liga club Alaves after his departure from Atletico Madrid.

The Basque club are without a boss after interim coach Juan Muniz left the club at the end of the campaign, who himself had stepped in for the league’s remaining fixtures following the sacking of Asier Garitano.

Alaves maintained their place in La Liga for next season and are now on the lookout for a new permanent coach with Burgos – who left his job as Diego Simeone’s number two at Atleti this week – said to be the club’s first choice by Spanish radio station Onda Cero.

NOTICIA de @robertobascoy en @BrujulaDeporte Germán el MONO BURGOS principal candidato para dirigir al @Alaves la próxima temporada

Burgos and Simeone arrived at Atleti together in 2011 and they have worked closely together at the club in the timeframe since, but the former has now left following the expiration of his contract this summer to seek a managerial position of his own.

The pair have overseen success in the Spanish capital across almost a decade, winning the 2014 La Liga title, winning two Europa League trophies and reaching two Champions League finals – losing to Real Madrid in each.

Nelson Vivas is set to replace Burgos as Atleti’s number two with the club’s former captain Gabi Fernandez set to return to the coaching staff.