Gareth Bale will not lower salary demands to seal Real Madrid exit

Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale will not accept a pay cut in order to secure a move away from the Spanish giants this summer.

The Welsh international has been frozen out by Zinedine Zidane in their return to action and march to a first La Liga title since 2017.

However, despite remaining at the centre of speculation in Real Madrid transfer news, the 30-year old remains committed to seeing out his contract in Madrid.

His agent Jonathan Barnett has echoed Bale’s previous comments, stating his client does not have a role under Zidane, but he wants to see out the remaining two years of his contract.

According to the front page of Tuesday’s edition of Diario AS, the former Spurs man is determined to stay, and will not accept a pay cut to force through an exit from the Santiago Bernabeu.

Zidane and Bale look set to be stuck with each other next season, with reported Premier League interest in Bale vanishing in recent weeks.

His move to Chinese Super League side Jiangsu Suning fell through last summer, and they are unlikely to return again ahead of the 2020-21 campaign.