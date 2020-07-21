Barcelona stars Griezmann, Firpo named in Marca’s Worst Signings XI of La Liga

Each of the two Barcelona star arrivals from last summer have been named in the worst XI signings of the season in La Liga by Marca.

Both Antoine Griezmann and Junior Firpo were named in the XI by Spain’s most read newspaper, who acknowledge that whilst both players showed in moments what they were capable of this season – much more was expected of them upon their arrivals.

Two players who left the Camp Nou last summer were also included in the line-up – Jasper Cillessen has underperformed at Valencia this season while Denis Suarez also underwhelmed since joining Celta Vigo.

Real Madrid have just one player in the XI, having splashed out big to land Luka Jovic from Eintracht Frankfurt but just two goals in the division ensures he is included alongside another big-money striker – Borja Iglesias, who switched Espanyol for Real Betis a year ago.

Last summer, Atletico Madrid broke their transfer record to land Joao Felix from Benfica but the Portuguese star has struggled at times this season and is on the list.

Espanyol duo Fernando Calero and Matias Vargas, Valencia full-back Thierry Correia and Sevilla midfielder Rony Lopes conclude the team.