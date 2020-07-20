Villarreal set to confirm appointment of former Arsenal boss Unai Emery

Villarreal are set to confirm the appointment of former Arsenal boss Unai Emery on Monday, report Deportes Cuatro.

🚨⚽ “El Villarreal hará oficial en las próximas horas a Unai Emery como nuevo entrenador del equipo”, nos lo cuenta @IrenePallardo https://t.co/394j2U7wAq pic.twitter.com/CDP7C9Wcwr — Deportes Cuatro (@DeportesCuatro) July 20, 2020

Current incumbent Javi Calleja guided the Yellow Submarine to a Europa League spot and a credible fifth-place finish after a fine run of form following the restart of Spanish football last month.

Emery was sacked from his position in North London last November following a prolonged run of bad form, despite taking the Gunners to last season’s Europa League final.

The Spanish boss has accumulated ten trophies in five years and has played in six European finals and he has coached in more than 600 games across La Liga, Ligue 1 and the Premier League.

Emery came to prominence in Spanish football at lower leagues side Lorca and Almeria, whom he guided to La Liga before earning a move to Valencia.

He spent four years in charge at the Mestalla before moving to Spartak Moscow in 2012, but it was at Sevilla – where he was appointed the following year – that he gained true prominence.

Emery guided the Andalusian club to three successive Europa League titles before being appointed at Paris Saint-Germain, where he won seven domestic trophies in two seasons but failed to replicate his success in Europe.

He was then appointed at Arsenal in 2018, but despite initial strong form at the Gunners a run of poor results at the tail-end of last season and the start of the 2019/20 campaign saw him sacked.