Valencia agree new contract for highly-rated defender Hugo Guillamon

Valencia have agreed a new three-year contract with highly-rated defender Hugo Guillamon, according to reports in local media.

The 20-year-old’s contract at the Mestalla had been set to expire this month and there had been fears that he would leave the club as a free agent.

Indeed, the central defender had featured in just one of the club’s final six La Liga matches of the campaign which were overseen by interim boss Voro.

Guillamon had made four starts in La Liga under the club’s previous manager Albert Celades, who was then sacked at the end of June following a two-goal loss at Villarreal.

The central defender had earned growing prominence as central defender Ezequiel Garay has left the club and there are major doubts over the form of both Eliaquim Mangala and Mouctar Diakhaby.

Earlier this year, Superdeporte cited Barcelona transfer news amid interest in the youngster, who could leave Mestalla as a free agent.

However, it now appears that he has penned a new deal at Los Che and he could prove to be one of the most important players for the club in the coming years.