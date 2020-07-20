Spain’s Segunda final day chaos after seven players test positive for coronavirus

The final day of Spain’s Segunda division was thrown into chaos with the late postponement of Deportivo La Coruna’s clash against Fuenlabrada.

Ten matches were scheduled to be played simultaneously on the final day of the league season, with the idea that such a format means no team holds an advantage in the definitive matchday for places.

However, this schedule was disrupted just hours ahead of kick-off on Monday night as it was announced seven players from Fuenlabrada had tested positive for coronavirus.

That meant that their game against Depor was postponed, in what is arguably the most important fixture in the matchday as it has implications for both the promotion playoffs and the relegation battle.

Fuenla started the matchday in sixth place – the final playoff spot – but could feasibly be caught by both Elche and Rayo Vallecano.

Depor are in the drop zone and are one of four teams who will occupy the final two relegation places – battling with Numancia, Albacete and Lugo.

However, if their relegation rivals win then Deportivo could be relegated before they play their final game and that could be seen as giving Fuenlabrada an advantage in the playoffs as they are playing a side with less motivation.

As outlined by Marca, the postponement has caused a great deal of frustration and disbelief across the league with the argument that it unfairly disadvantages other teams who must play.

Rayo Vallecano have already released a statement, as highlighted by the report, that they believe that other games going ahead after the Depor-Fuenla game was called off is unfair and have said they will “not accept” this outcome.

Rayo have released a statement confirming they will take “all legal actions” to defend the club’s interest.

For instance, if Lugo and Albacete both lost their games, that means that Depor and Fuenlabrada could then play each other for a draw to achieve their respective objectives – denying Elche and Rayo, alongside the relegation threatened sides.

Fuenlabrada players are currently in their team hotel – having arrived in A Coruna on Monday morning – and it is understood that those players not infected will return home while those who have tested positive will remain in confinement there.