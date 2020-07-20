Real Madrid star James Rodriguez tipped for Premier League move

Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez could make a move to the English Premier League this summer.

The Colombian international has been at the centre of Real Madrid transfer news in recent weeks, with Zinedine Zidane set to sanction an exit ahead of the 2020-21 season.

The former AS Monaco star is into the final year of his contract at the Santiago Bernabeu, with an extension unlikely after slipping down the pecking order in Madrid.

According to reports from El Mundo Deportivo, Rodriguez’s former national team coach, Jose Luis Pinto, has encouraged him to leave Madrid, with England a potential destination.

“We have seen things are not going well for him at Real Madrid, said the new United Arab Emirates boss.

“My advice would be to leave and find a team where he fits the system and plays regularly.

“James would fit into any English team.”

Rodriguez has been linked with Manchester United and Everton in 2020, with both clubs looking to boost their options this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti is rumoured to be keen on a reunion with his former star, after working together at Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

However, Los Blancos will need to lower their reported asking price of €50m, with neither side likely to pay that much for the 29-year old.