Raphael Varane in confident mood ahead of Manchester City clash

Real Madrid defender Raphael Varane is convinced they can overturn their Champions League last 16 tie against Manchester City next month.

Zinedine Zidane’s side lost 2-1 to City in their first leg encounter in Madrid in February, following late goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus.

However, despite facing a tough test at the Etihad Stadium in their second leg on August 7, the French international believes Los Blancos are in perfect shape to secure a result.

“We are very confident at the moment. This is Real Madrid, and anything can happen here,” he told an interview with Marca.

“We know it will be difficult, but we have a responsibility to the club and the fans, to do everything we can to win.

“I cannot predict the result, but we will fight to the end.”

Real Madrid head into the game on the back of an impressive 11 match unbeaten run following the season restart in June.

Their consistency saw Zidane’s side overhaul Barcelona in the La Liga title race, and go on to secure a first league title since 2017 in ruthless style.

With the 2019-20 La Liga season already completed, Real Madrid now have three weeks to prepare for the game, compared to two weeks for Pep Guardiola’s side.

City have already confirmed their place in next season’s Champions League, but following an FA Cup exit at the hands of Arsenal, they face two games against Watford and Norwich City.