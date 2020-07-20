Napoli boss Gattuso concerned by coronavirus cases in Barcelona

Napoli boss Gennaro Gattuso admits there is concern following a spike of coronavirus cases in Catalonia ahead of next month’s Champions League tie.

The second leg of the Italian club’s Round of 16 clash against Barcelona is scheduled to be played at the Camp Nou on 8 August, but the North Eastern region of Spain has had an upturn in cases of the virus in recent weeks.

The tie is finely poised after the 1-1 draw in Naples which took place back in February, with confirmation only arriving last month that the second leg would be played at the home of the Blaugrana and not a neutral venue.

“Personally, I am not going to say anything about it because it is not my job,” Gattuso said, in quotes cited by Diario AS.

“Our managers and the president are going to deal with it. It is a normal task for them. It is normal that there is concern, but I will not speak about it. The president and our directive will solve it.”

The former Milan boss has transformed Napoli’s form in recent times too, guiding them to this season’s Coppa Italia title and they are now on a five-game unbeaten run in Serie A.

They are now just two points from Roma in fifth and are enjoying their best form of the season, with Gattuso optimistic they can carry that run into the Champions League clash.

“I hope we get to the match against Barcelona in good form,” he added. “Because it will be important that we play the match with a great mentality. I think we have been strong in the last couple of months.”