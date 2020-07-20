Leganes confirm Javier Aguirre exit

Leganes have confirmed the exit of manager Javier Aguirre following the club’s relegation from La Liga.

📄COMUNICADO | El C.D. Leganés y Javier Aguirre no continuarán juntos #GraciasJavier 🇲🇽 👏 El Club agradece al técnico mexicano y a su cuerpo técnico el gran trabajo realizado en este tiempo. — C.D. Leganés (@CDLeganes) July 20, 2020

Aguirre was appointed at Butarque in November with the club rooted to the foot of the division and heavy favourites to be relegated.

However, they took their fight to beat the drop down to the final day when they held Spanish champions Real Madrid to a 2-2 draw.

This continued the club’s run of unbeaten games to five – in which they amassed an impressive 11 points – but it was not enough to save them from the drop.

It follows a report earlier on Monday in Marca that the Madrid-based club had expected Aguirre, who was out of contract, to leave at the end of the season regardless of the outcome.

That report claims that former Lega boss Asier Garitano is the club’s preferred candidate to replace him in the dugout.

Garitano coached Leganes across five seasons and won two promotions, taking the club from Segunda B to La Liga – he left in 2018 and had subsequent stints at Real Sociedad and Alaves, whom he left earlier this month.