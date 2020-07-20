Javier Tebas slams Fuenlabrada over Covid-19 controversy on Segunda final day

La Liga president Javier Tebas has criticised Segunda Division side Fuenlabrada, following a number of positive Covid-19 tests within their squad.

Fuenlabrada were due to play their final game of the 2019-20 season at relegation threatened Deportivo la Coruna, however, the game was sensationally postponed an hour before kick off.

La Liga and both clubs confirmed positive tests in the Fuenlabrada camp was the reason for the decision, with the two sides now in limbo regarding their end of season position.

Tebas stated in an interview with Movistar, reported via Spanish radio station COPE, that the Madrid-based side were in the wrong.

“It is impossible to come a game with five or more people testing positive.

“If this is the case, it is because there has been a non-compliance with public health and sanitisation regulations.”

🗣️ @Tebasjavier, presidente de @LaLiga, dijo esto el 10 de mayo en @vamos ❌ "Es imposible, imposible, que nos venga un club con 5 contagiados" 🤔 "Si eso pasa es porque ha habido negligencia o incumplimiento de las normas sanitarias"pic.twitter.com/MEPdKW4Hhf — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) July 20, 2020

Deportivo have confirmed they will push for legal action following the incident, as results elsewhere confirmed their relegation to the third tier.

The club will appeal against their demotion, on the grounds that their rivals received an unfair advantage on the final day.

Fuenlabrada were in the running to secure a top six finish, but a win for Elche against Real Oviedo saw them edge ahead of Fernando Vazquez’s side.

If Tebas’ claims are supported by the league’s authorities, Fuenlabrada will be denied a play off spot, but Deportivo’s fate could be sealed, as an alternative judgement would involve up to four other teams.