Huesca clinch Segunda Division title on dramatic final day of 2019-20

The final day of the 2019-20 Segunda Division was full of controversy, as Huesca sensationally pipped rivals Cadiz to the title.

Both sides had already secured automatic promotion to the Spanish top-flight, but Cadiz’s 1-0 defeat at home to Albacete opened the door for Huesca.

Despite being top of of the pile since early January, Huesca knew a win at Sporting Gijon would snatch the title, if Cadiz slipped.

La temporada más extraña que podíamos imaginar nos trae el final más bonito posible. Aunque no hayáis estado en esta recta final.

Aunque hayáis sufrido desde casa. TODO es por y para vosotros.

Vosotros le dais sentido. HOY TODOS SOMOS CAMPEONES.#VamosHuesca🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/MVAad7jyK3 — SD Huesca (@SDHuesca) July 20, 2020

Cristo Gonzalez was the late hero for Michel Sanchez Munoz’s side, as Cadiz were unable to respond, as Alabcete clung on for their Segunda lives.

Real Zaragoza, Almeria and Girona all secured play-off spots, alongside a controversial late 6th place finish for Elche.

With Fuenlabrada’s tie at Deportivo la Coruna suspended due to positive Covid-19 tests in Fernando Vazquez’s squad, Elche overhauled their rivals.

That postponement sealed Deportivo’s relegation, with Ponferradina and Albacete surviving.

The Galician club will push for legal action following an unfair end to their season, with Fuenlabrada likely to miss out on any potential play-off place.

With Racing Santander and Extremadura UD already relegated, Deportivo and Numancia will now join them in the third tier after a dramatic end to the campaign.

Image via Huesca CF on Twitter