Deportivo la Coruna confirm legal action over Segunda relegation controversy

Segunda Division side Deportivo la Coruna will pursue legal action if their relegation is ratified, following a controversial final day of the season.

Deportivo’s clash at home to play-off chasing Fuenlabrada was suspended after members of the visiting squad tested positive for coronavirus.

The Galician club are angry after other games were allowed to go ahead, as relegation threatened Ponferradina won 2-1 against Almeria, to clinch safety.

Deportivo claim their rivals have an unfair advantage, and a decision from the authorities which results in the relegation will be disputed, as Fuenlabrada are alleged to have breached public Covid-19 protocol.

La Liga confirmed the postponement just an hour before kick off, with Fuenlabrada’s play off rivals Rayo Vallecano indicating they would also pursue a legal case if their promotion path was blocked.

An announcement on the next steps will be made in the coming days, but anything less than a win for Deportivo will see them drop to the third tier.

If a ruling is made in Deportivo’s favour, it could cause a counter reaction from Ponferradina, if they are subsequently relegated to the Segunda Division B.