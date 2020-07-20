Clement Lenglet and Ansu Fati offer Barcelona fitness boost

Barcelona will be able to include key pair Clement Lenglet and Ansu Fati in their Champions League squad to face Napoli on August 8.

French international Lenglet was withdrawn in the second half of the final day 5-0 win at Alaves last weekend, after Quique Setien confirmed he asked to be taken off due to groin injury.

However, as per reports from Marca, the former Sevilla man will be fit in time to face Gennaro Gattuso’s side at the Camp Nou next month.

Fati was taken off in the closing stages at Alaves, but the Spanish U21 international is also expected to be fit.

Antoine Griezmann remains a doubt, despite the three week gap before the game, after missing Barcelona’s final two games of the domestic season with a thigh problem.

Midfield pair Sergio Busquets and Arturo Vidal will both be missing due to one game suspensions, with Ivan Rakitic and Riqui Puig potentially coming into the side.