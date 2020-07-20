Boss Javi Calleja leaves Villarreal, Unai Emery appointment expected

Villarreal are set to confirm the appointment of former Arsenal boss Unai Emery after confirming coach Javi Calleja has left the club.

The departure of Calleja may come as somewhat of a surprise after a strong run of form from the club to end the season in fifth place and qualify for next season’s Europa League.

Calleja was dismissed by the club in December 2018 but returned to the club exactly 50 days later following an underwhelming stint by his successor Luis Garcia.

During his playing days, Calleja played in the first team of Villarreal across a seven-year stint, including helping the club reach the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2006.

He managed the club for a total of 131 matches across both of his stints at the helm in which he won 57, drew 30 and loss 44 matches.

As reported earlier on Monday, Emery is expected to be confirmed as the new manager of the Yellow Submarine.