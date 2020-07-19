Real Valladolid target Real Madrid star Reiner Jesus in 2020-21 loan move

La Liga side Real Valladolid are reportedly considering a loan move for Real Madrid forward Reiner Jesus ahead of the 2020-21 season.

Sergio Gonzalez’s side secured their La Liga safety back in June, following a strong return to the Spanish top-flight last summer.

However, despite the current campaign only just reaching its conclusion, Gonzalez is already planning for next season, with Jesus a loan target.

Reports from El Mundo Deportivo claim the club want to offer Los Blancos the chance to give their young star an opportunity to play first team football away from the Spanish capital.

Zinedine Zidane has opted to loan out a host of players this season, including Alvaro Odriozola, Martin Odegaard, Takefusa Kubo and Sergio Reguilon.

Jesus is yet to make a senior appearance under Zidane, after completing a €35m move from Flamengo.

Zidane could be open to a season long deal for the 18-year old in the coming months, but any agreement will not include a purchase option.