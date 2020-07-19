Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic reportedly on the brink of Napoli switch

Real Madrid striker Luka Jovic has potentially moved a step closer to joining Napoli, with his agent reportedly in talks with the Serie A side.

Jovic has been heavily linked with a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, after a low-key start to life in Madrid this season.

According to reports from Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, Napoli have contacted his agent, Fali Ramadani, to discuss a move.

The report adds Gennaro Gattuso’s side are willing to pay Real Madrid’s €50m asking price for the Serbian international, less than 12 months after paying €60m to bring him to the club.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt star has been at the centre of Real Madrid transfer news during the La Liga suspension, with reports of Premier League pair Chelsea and Leicester City monitoring him.

AC Milan could also make a late move for the 22-year old, with Stefano Pioli searching for a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic this summer.