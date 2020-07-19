Quique Setien unconcerned by Barcelona pressure following La Liga title slip

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has refused to react to negative pressure surrounding him after losing out to Real Madrid in the La Liga title race.

Zinedine Zidane’s side racked up ten consecutive league wins following the restart of the 2019-20 season, as an indifferent run from Barcelona saw them drop out of the race.

Setien confirmed he held a meeting with the squad earlier this week, but he stated in a post match interview with Marca, he is not worried about his future.

“I have always been calm about the situation. I don’t worry about myself, it’s the future of the team I focus on.

“I will be here for as long as I am needed. My focus is on working hard are preparing the team for the Champions League next month.

“But, I do not talk about things I cannot control.”

Setien replaced former coach Ernesto Valverde in January, signing a two and a half year deal at the Camp Nou.

However, their poor form during the crucial run in has placed him under increased scrutiny, with doubts continuing to grow over whether he will be in charge for the start of next season.

Reports from El Mundo Deportivo claim the Catalan giants are already drawing up a list of potential replacements, with academy director Patrick Kluivert rumoured to be heading up the list of options.