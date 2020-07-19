Leganes suffer La Liga relegation after final day Real Madrid draw

Leganes’ relegation from La Liga was confirmed as Javier Aguirre’s side could only draw 2-2 at home to Real Madrid on the final day.

No podemos decir otra cosa. Nos gustaría sacaros una sonrisa pero ahora mismo no podemos. Gracias a todos por acompañarnos en este maravilloso camino en Primera. Que nadie dude que #VolveremosMásFuertes pic.twitter.com/P0B6mdrxng — C.D. Leganés (@CDLeganes) July 19, 2020

The side from South Madrid needed to beat their city rivals, and hope Celta Vigo lost or drew away at already relegated Espanyol.

However, despite Oscar Garica’s side labouring to a 0-0 draw in Catalonia, Leganes were unable to secure a dramatic comeback win over the league champions.

Roger Assale’s scored a second half equaliser for Leganes, after Marco Asensio reestablished Los Blancos’ lead.

But despite creating a perfect late chance to secure all three points, Oscar Rodriguez – on loan from Real Madrid – blazed wide on 96 minutes.

An unbeaten run of five games was not enough to save Leganes, as Aguirre’s prediction that the February departure of Martin Braithwaite to Barcelona would mean relegation.

La Liga controversially granted the Catalan giants permission to buy Braithwaite as an emergency transfer, however, with Leganes not permitted to replace him, Aguirre criticised the inequality of the league’s decision.

