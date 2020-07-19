Karim Benzema wants first Pichichi Trophy on La Liga’s final day

Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema could cap an excellent end to the 2019-20 La Liga season, by sealing his first ever Pichichi Trophy.

The former French international has been vital for Zinedine Zidane’s side following their return to action in June.

Six La Liga goals in 10 consecutive wins have seen Los Blancos overhaul arch rivals Barcelona and secure a first league title since 2017.

Benzema is now up to 21 league goals in 2019-20, two behind Lionel Messi, with one game to play.

Despite being behind Messi, according to the front page of Sunday’s edition Diario AS, Benzema is confident he can challenge the Argentinian this weekend.

Real Madrid head to relegation battling Leganes and Barcelona go to Alaves, with Benzema in need of another match winning performance.

Messi has won six of the last 10 Pichichi (top scorer) Trophies in La Liga, with Cristiano Ronaldo winning three and Luis Suarez.

Benzema has already matched his 2018-29 league total, with his highest ever La Liga haul coming in 2016, with 24 goals.