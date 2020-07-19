Granada secure first ever European qualification with dramatic end to 2019-20

Granada have secured a dramatic place in next season’s Europa League after a final day 4-0 win over Athletic Bilbao clinched 7th place in La Liga.

Diego Martinez’s side have impressed on their return to the Spanish top-flight at the start of the 2019-20 season, and their post lockdown form put them in the running for a European spot.

📷 La celebración en Los Cármenes 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼. Granadinista, te pedimos prudencia. Celebra en casa por la salud de todos. Quedan muchos días que conpartir contigo. ¡OS QUEREMOSSSS! ❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/cUD7XftwHC — Granada C.F. ❤️⚪️ (@GranadaCdeF) July 19, 2020

Five wins and three draws since the middle of June has seen them move away from the drop zone and into the top half.

A final day defeat for Getafe edges them out of a second successive Europa League qualification, with a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid enough to see Real Sociedad 6th place finish .

Fifth place Villarreal make up the La Liga sides heading into the competition next season, with Real Madrid, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and Sevilla assured of Champions League qualification.

Fellow promoted side Real Mallorca have returned immediately to the Segunda Division, alongside Espanyol and Leganes – who drew with Real Madrid on the final day.

Image via Granada CF on Twitter