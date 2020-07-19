Espanyol to appoint Mallorca boss Vicente Moreno

Espanyol are poised to appoint Real Mallorca boss Vicente Moreno following the conclusion of the Spanish top flight on Sunday.

Both clubs have suffered relegation this season and are preparing for life in the Segunda next season, but El Mundo Deportivo report the Catalan club already have an agreement in place for Moreno.

The Coach has a contract with Mallorca through to the summer of 2022 and it is reported that the clubs are likely to reach an agreement on a compensation package before an official announcement.

It was reported earlier this week that Moreno has already indicated his intentions to Mallorca, whose relegation from La Liga was confirmed on Thursday following a defeat against Granada on Thursday.

Sporting director Rufete is currently in position at the RCDE Stadium – the club’s fourth manager of the campaign – until the end of the campaign, but the club are seeking a permanent successor.

Moreno is said to be valued by the Catalan club because he is familiar with the second tier, having guided Mallorca to promotion via the playoffs last season.

He has been in place as Mallorca boss since 2017, guiding them from the third tier of Spanish football back to the top tier but was unable to prevent their demotion this year.