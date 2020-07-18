Valencia to appoint former Watford boss Javi Gracia

Valencia are in advanced negotiations to make Javi Gracia their new permanent boss with an announcement expected on Monday, report Cadena Ser.

Voro is the interim coach at the Mestalla for the remainder of the campaign following the sacking of Albert Celades last month, with Los Che now looking to announce a permanent appointment as soon as the season is over.

It is said that Gracia is the number one candidate at the club after the considerations of Getafe boss Jose Bordalas, former Valencia club legend Ruben Baraja – now at the helm of Tenerife – and Vicente Moreno, who is set to leave his role at Mallorca this summer.

Gracia is most well-known in Spain for his two-year stint in charge of Malaga between 2014 and 2016, leading the cash-stripped club to successive top-half finishes.

He subsequently left the Andalusian club to join Russian club Rubin Kazan before switching to Watford in January 2018 and subsequently leading the Hornets to last season’s FA Cup final.

However, he was removed from his position earlier this season after a winless start to the campaign and has been out of work in the months since.

Valencia look set to miss out on European football next season and they look set to cut costs next season, with reports from Spain earlier this week outlining how multiple player exits are expected this summer.

Fan discontent at Valencia has been a factor all season, with Marcelino Garcia Toral sacked earlier in September following a falling out with the club’s hierarchy, with renowned sporting director Mateu Alemany also leaving Mestalla.

Marcelino guided the club to successive top four finishes alongside last season’s Copa del Rey title but off-field instability has led to chaos this campaign.