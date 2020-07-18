Real Madrid president Perez rules out big transfers this summer

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has ruled out the club making any big signings this summer due to the financial implications of the coronavirus pandemic.

Madrid transfer news has been dominated by the club being linked to a host of big-name arrivals this summer including Eduardo Camavinga, Paul Pogba, Kai Havertz and Kylian Mbappe.

Los Blancos secured the title in La Liga on Thursday night with a 3-1 home win over Villarreal but Perez has moved swiftly to rule out the club making any statement signings this summer.

In the past year, the club have sanctioned over €300m in transfer spending to bring in a host of stars including Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy, Eder Militao and Reinier.

When asked if Madrid would be making any statement signings this summer, Perez told Onda Cero’s El Transistor show: “No there will not be…the situation is really bad.

🔊Anoche en El Transistor🙌 Florentino Pérez:

“Es un orgullo ser presidente de este equipo”

“No habrá grandes fichajes este verano”

“Ramos tiene un año de contrato y los que quiera” 👇🏼👇🏼👇🏼https://t.co/onnaaybeJc — JRamón de la Morena (@jrdelamorena) July 17, 2020

“It would be difficult to ask our players to take a salary cut to help our situation and then we go out and make big signings – that can wait until the situation allows Madrid to make the best signings.

“It has been a very difficult year for us because of the income being directed towards the stadium (renovation work) and we had to ask the players to lower their salaries, which is something we did not want to have to do but these are exceptional times.

“The stadium is a large source of income for the club and we lost 25 percent – no fans hits the bigger clubs more because the TV rights are not as significant to our outgoings.”

This league title is Madrid’s first since 2017 and only their second title in eight seasons.