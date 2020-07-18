Official – Barcelona complete signing of teenager star Fabian Luzzi

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of highly-rated teenage star Fabian Luzzi on a three-year contract with the option of an additional two seasons.

As highlighted by Union Rayo, Luzzi will join Barça’s Juvenil A with Patrick Kluivert said to have been instrumental on pushing the deal to land the striker from Rayo Vallecano.

Real Madrid transfer news had also included links to the 16-year-old, who is said to be one of the highest rated teenage stars in Spanish football.

However, last month ESPN claimed Madrid had pulled out of the race due to finding out how much their El Clasico rivals were willing to offer for the teenager – believing competing with the fee would break their wage structure for younger players.

Last year, Barcelona accidentally emailed the contract details offered to their young star Ilaix Moriba to Espanyol, who reportedly were shocked by the money involved.

Luzzi had not yet made his first team debut at Rayo, who are in Spain’s second division, but has been training with the first-team squad in recent months.

The forward was capped at Under-16 level by Spain earlier this year and since celebrating his 16th birthday, he has been allowed to negotiate with other clubs.

Luzzi is not the only young Rayo star who Barcelona have set their sights on, as outlined in May by Marca, the Catalan giants are also monitoring central defender Martin Pascual.

Image via unionrayo.es