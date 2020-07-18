Lautaro Martinez could wait 12 months to seal Barcelona move

Inter Milan star Lautaro Martinez is reportedly willing to wait until the start of the 2020-21 season to complete a move to Barcelona.

The Argentina international has been heavily linked with a move to Catalonia, with his name dominating Barcelona transfer news in recent weeks.

However, after his €111m release clause at the San Siro expired at the start of July, La Blaugrana looked set to miss out on the 22-year old.

But, despite their apparent frustration in securing a deal, reports from Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport claim Martinez will reject an offer from Manchester City, and hold out for Barcelona.

Quique Setien’s side are set for a quiet summer in the transfer market, with Martinez the biggest name they have been linked with, as rumours of a move for Neymar have died down.

The Catalan giants have secured a deal for Juventus schemer Miralem Pjanic, with Arthur Melo heading in the opposite direction, and Carles Alena returning from his loan at Real Betis.