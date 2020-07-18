Javi Calleja admits uncertainty at Villarreal amid Unai Emery links

Villarreal manager Javi Calleja has admitted he is not sure if he will be at the club next season, with Unai Emery linked as his replacement.

Calleja has steered the Yellow Submarine into a Europa League qualification spot ahead of the final day of the 2019-20 La Liga season, in a strong first full season at the club.

However, the Villarreal board are reportedly unhappy at the lack of a challenge for a Champions League place, and former Sevilla and Arsenal boss Emery could be taking his place this summer.

Emery has been out of work following his exit from the Emirates Stadium in November 2019, and Calleja hinted the decision is out of his hands.

“I do not talk about my future. What happens will be decided by the club,” as per reports from Marca.

“I have a good relationship with the club, and I am grateful for the opportunity Villarreal have given me.

“I will continue to work hard for Villarreal, and let others make the decisions.”

Calleja is under contract at El Madrigal until June 2021, but despite a good performance this season, the board appear determined to return to the Champions League in 2021.

The Yellow Submarine complete their season with a home game against Eibar, and a win or draw against Jose Luis Mendilibar will secure fifth place.