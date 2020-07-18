Imanol Alguacil confident Real Sociedad can clinch European spot

Real Sociedad manager Imanol Alguacil is confident his side can secure a place in next season’s Europa League on the final day of the 2019-20 campaign.

La Real face a tough test this weekend, as they head to the Spanish capital to take on Atletico Madrid.

Diego Simeone’s side have already secured their spot in the 2020-21 Champions League, but the Basque visitors need a win at the Wanda Metropolitano to secure a top seven finish.

A defeat could potentially see Granada or Valencia overhaul them in dramatic fashion, with Diego Martinez’s side in impressive recent form.

Sociedad have slipped from 4th down to 6th in La Liga, following the restart of the season, but Alguacil is positive of a final push from his players tomorrow.

“The return has been terrible for us. We have only spent three days in 2020 outside of the European spots,” he told an interview with Marca.

“I believe we deserve to qualify for Europe, but if we do not, it will be because of certain results.

“The objective is to finish 5th or 6th, but it could be 7th.

“We are committed to winning this game, and if we give our all, I think we can get the result needed.”

A win for La Real would seal a return to European football next season, however if they lose in Madrid, a win for either Granada or Valencia would see them miss out.

However, a draw against Simeone’s side would complicate things for all involved, but it could be enough, as they hold a stronger head to head record over Los Che and a better goal difference than Granada.