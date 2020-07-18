Gareth Bale left out of Real Madrid’s final La Liga game of 2019-20

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has chosen to omit Gareth Bale from his 22-man squad for their final La Liga game of 2019-20.

Los Blancos confirmed their first league title since 2017 with a 2-1 midweek win at home to Villarreal, and they end the domestic season at neighbours Leganes.

Bale has been a notable absence from Zidane’s post lockdown plans, with just one start in their impressive run of ten successive wins.

The Welsh international cut an isolated figure during the title celebrations, and has attracted attention for his apparently sarcastic behaviour on the sidelines in recent weeks.

The former Tottenham man is not reported to be injured for the trip to the Estadio Butarque, and his absence will increase speculation of his future in Madrid, as per reports from Marca.

Experienced defender Nacho Fernandez is fit to return to the squad, but Eden Hazard and Marcelo are both rested.

REAL MADRID SQUAD V LEGANES

GOALKEEPERS: Thibaut Courtois, Alphonse Areola, Diego Altube

DEFENDERS: Dani Carvajal, Sergio Ramos, Raphael Varane, Ferland Mendy, Nacho Fernandez, Eder Militao

MIDFIELDERS: Luka Modric, Casemiro, Toni Kroos, Isco, Federico Valverde, Lucas Vazquez

FORWARDS: Karim Benzema, Vinicius Junior, Rodrygo Goes, Luka Jovic, Mariano Diaz, Marco Asensio, Brahim Diaz