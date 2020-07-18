Fran Merida linked with Osasuna exit this summer

Osasuna midfielder Fran Merida will leave the club this summer, after failing to agree a new contract.

The former Arsenal youth team player joined Osasuna in 2016, and played a key role in their promotion back into the top-flight last season.

However, according to reports from El Mundo Deportivo, he has declined a contract extension, with his current deal expiring at the end of the month.

The 30-year old is expected to stay in La Liga next season, with transfer links to newly promoted pair Cadiz and his former club Huesca.

Osasuna have already secured their La Liga safety for next season, with an impressive run of form on their return to action in June.

Jagoba Arrasate’s side reacted well to back to back defeats against Atletico Madrid and Valencia to secure important wins at Alaves, Eibar and Barcelona.

The Pamplona based side will end their 2019-20 campaign with a home game against already relegated Real Mallorca.