Eibar winger De Blasis donates wages to club’s cleaning and kitchen staff

Eibar winger Pablo De Blasis has donated his wage for July to the club’s cleaning and kitchen staff.

The Argentine’s contract at the Basque club had been set to expire at the end of June but he agreed a three-week extension to his deal in order to finish the remainder of the delayed 2019-20 league season.

The 32-year-old has made 57 appearances for Eibar since joining from Bundesliga side Mainz in the summer of 2018 and is set to leave Spanish football this summer to return to his native Argentina.

Muy bonito gesto de Pablo De Blasis de la @SDEibar: ha donado el dinero de su ampliación de contrato al personal de lavandería y cocina del club. Acababa el 30 de junio (se va al Gimnasia argentino) pero el Eibar le amplió un mes para que terminara la liga. Y ese plus, lo regaló pic.twitter.com/tbpHIPyIWn — Pedro Gabilondo (@pgabilon) July 18, 2020

The details of the kind gesture from the winger has been outlined by Marca, as he has deferred his salary for the time period and insisted that it go towards the club’s kitchen and cleaning staff instead.

It is the latest act of kindness from De Blasis who in April, donated his shirt from a match against Borussia Dortmund to the San Roque de Gonnet Hospital to help fight the global pandemic.