Dani Alves: Barcelona stars not good enough to play alongside Lionel Messi

Former Barcelona defender Dani Alves has launched a scathing attack on his former side, claiming the current team are letting down Lionel Messi.

La Blaugrana saw their slim La Liga title hopes ended in midweek, as they lost at home to Osasuna, and Real Madrid beat Villarreal.

Messi voiced his frustration after the game, claiming the team need to improve significantly if they are to avoid a Champions League defeat against Napoli next month.

Brazilian international Alves, who won six league titles and three Champions League titles at the Camp Nou, echoed Messi’s remarks, calling on the players to improve in the coming weeks.

“Messi is a born winner, and you can see that in the way he plays for Barcelona,” as per an interview with Radio Catalunya, reported via Marca.

“He knows what it takes to win things, and aspire to do more. But he needs to be supported.

“At Barcelona, Messi is the main man, but he needs players around him. The sensation at the moment is that he is doing it by himself, and he is only human.”

Barcelona complete their domestic season with a trip to Alaves this weekend, with injuries and suspensions limiting Setien to naming a 16-man squad.

Messi will captain the team in the Basque Country, before the squad are given time off ahead of their clash with Napoli on August 8.