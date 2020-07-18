Barcelona name just 16 players for Alaves La Liga trip

Barcelona boss Quique Setien has named just 16 players in his squad to travel to Alaves for their final La Liga game of the season.

Injuries to Antoine Griezmann, Samuel Umtiti and Ousmane Dembele alongside suspensions for Gerard Pique, Ivan Rakitic and Junior Firpo have forced Setien’s hand this weekend.

The former Real Betis coach has controversially called up reserve team stars Ronald Araujo and Arnau Temas, alongside new first team players Ansu Fati and Riqui Puig, despite the B team facing a crucial play-off clash tomorrow.

Reports from Marca claim Arthur Melo is left out after picking up a foot injury in training, with the Brazilian international unlikely to play for the club again, ahead of his summer move to Juventus.

BARCELONA SQUAD V ALAVES

GOALKEEPERS: Marc Ter Stegen, Neto, Arnau Tenas

DEFENDERS: Nelson Semedo, Clement Lenglet, Jordi Alba, Ronald Araujo, Sergi Roberto

MIDFIELDERS: Frenkie De Jong, Sergio Busquets, Arturo Vidal, Riqui Puig

FORWARDS: Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Martin Braithwaite, Ansu Fati