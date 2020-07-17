Valladolid defender Olivas out for eight months with ligament injury

Real Valladolid defender Kiko Olivas has been ruled out of action for the next eight months with a knee ligament injury.

The central defender sustained the injury in Wednesday’s defeat at Eibar and is likely to be out of action for the majority of next season.

As outlined by Marca, the 31-year-old has “ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament, injurying the external meniscus body of his knee, a grade I sprain of the lateral collateral ligament and bone edema in the external femoral condyle.”

Olivas has been the most used outfied player for Valladolid this season – playing in 35 of their 37 La Liga matches to date and accumulating a total of 2,942 minutes in the top division.

⚪️🟣 OFICIAL | Parte médico del @realvalladolid 🚑 @kikoolivas sufre una rotura en el ligamento cruzado anterior, lesión en el cuerpo menisco externo, esguince en el ligamento colateral lateral y un edema óseo en el cóndilo femoral externo 📆 Estará 8 meses de baja 💪🏻 ¡Ánimo! pic.twitter.com/CCudDxDlzU — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) July 17, 2020

Olivas has netted two goals this campaign – in the recent 1-1 draw at Sevilla and he also scored at the Camp Nou, albeit in a 5-1 loss to Barcelona.

The central defender has formerly played for Villarreal, Cordoba, Sabadell and Girona before his 2017 switch to Valladolid, whom he helped to promotion in his debut season before becoming a regular in the top flight.