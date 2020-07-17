Valencia captain Parejo wanted by Sevilla and Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid and Sevilla both want to sign Valencia captain Dani Parejo this summer after he was told he would be allowed to leave the Mestalla.

The central midfield was one of 12 first-team players at the club who were told they would be allowed to move clubs this summer amid a huge squad clearout at Los Che.

Parejo, 31, joined Valencia from Getafe in 2011 in a €6m deal and he has amassed 383 appearances for the club, netting 64 goals in that timeframe and becoming renowned as a set-piece expert.

Now a report from local radio station Radio Taronja claims that two of Valencia’s La Liga rivals are leading the race to sign their captain.

Informa @Generaldepie_:

El Sevilla y el Atlético ya han preguntado por PAREJO.

Por su parte, COQUELIN estaba dispuesto a quedarse aunque no se entrara en Champions, pero el Valencia le ha abierto la puerta. El Sevilla también ha preguntado por él. — Radio Taronja (@RadioTaronja_) July 17, 2020

Sevilla are also said to be in the race to sign another player who has been made available for transfer by Los Che – Francis Coquelin.

The Andalusian club are looking to strengthen their midfielder as Ever Banega is leaving the club to join to join Saudi Arabian club Al-Shabab, in what is set to be another busy summer of transfer news at Sevilla.

Jasper Cillessen, Eliaquim Mangala, Mouctar Diakhaby, Geoffrey Kondogbia, Ferran Torres, Goncalo Guedes, Ruben Sobrino, Kevin Gameiro and Rodrigo Moreno are among the other players likely to exit Valencia this summer.