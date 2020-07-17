Real Madrid president Florentino Perez dedicates La Liga title to coronavirus victims

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has dedicated the club’s La Liga title to those who have suffered during the coronavirus pandemic.

Los Blancos secured the league title on Thursday night with a 3-1 home win over Villarreal – maintaining their 100 percent winning record since the resumption of Spanish football last month.

Zinedine Zidane’s side have won all eight of their league outings since football returned and they are now a whopping seven points clear of Barcelona going into the final round of La Liga action.

A number of well-known figures within Spanish football passed away over the months when the nation was badly hit by the pandemic.

Former Madrid president Lorenzo Sanz died, aged 76, in March while Radomir Antic – who managed Los Blancos between 1990 and 1992 – also passed away in April following an illness.

“It is a special La Liga in these difficult times,” Perez said on Friday, in quotes carried by Marca. “This title is in memory of those who have suffered in the pandemic.

“Many have left us, among them very important people at this club. This La Liga title is special, it is the fight against adversity.

“The Madridistas feel prouder than ever of our players. It is the most difficult league there will ever be. These players and this Coach are symbols.

“Madrid never gives up, with a group of fans that have not been in the stands but in our hearts. This La Liga title belongs to all workers, and a support that has been exemplary in these last hours.”

This league title is Madrid’s first since 2017 and only their second title in eight seasons.