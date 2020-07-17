Liverpool and Man City battle to sign Sevilla defender Diego Carlos

Liverpool and Manchester City both wants to sign Sevilla central defender Diego Carlos this summer, with Bayern Munich also interested.

The Brazilian has excelled for the Andalusian club in his debut season following his switch from Nantes and a report in Marca outlines how there are a host of clubs interested in the defender, who has a €75m release clause.

The central defender has been the subject of Liverpool transfer news before with links to the central defender, but City and Bayern are said to be other clubs to be monitoring the defender’s situation.

Sevilla have qualified for the Champions League next season and are under no financial pressures to sell, although sporting director’s Monchi is known for his ability to sell star players at huge profits whilst maintaining his club’s level of sporting performance.

Diego Carlos moved to European football from Brazil in 2014 and represented Portuguese club Estoril along with playing for FC Porto’s B side, before a move to France in 2016, where he impressed for three campaigns for Ligue 1 side Nantes.

Sevilla signed the central defender from Nantes in a €15m deal last summer and he has been involved in 31 games to date this campaign.