Future of Barcelona boss Quique Setien in the air

Barcelona boss Quique Setien is on the brink at the Camp Nou with the club considering his position ahead of next month’s Champions League return.

The latest Barcelona news has been dominated by rumours surrounding the future of Setien, who had been under pressure with the Blaugrana surrendering their league title to Real Madrid.

A report in Marca now claims the ‘Setien project is dying’ and says that his ‘future is in the air’, with it unclear if he will be in charge for their final league game at Alaves this weekend or for their Champions League return game against Napoli in August.

Setien was appointed at the club in January, replacing the dismissed Ernesto Valverde, with the team tied on points with Madrid at the summit of the table but now trail their El Clasico rivals by seven points going into the final round of action.

Real Madrid sealed their 34th league title with a 2-1 victory over Villarreal as the Catalan giants slipped to a shock home loss to Osasuna, with star player Lionel Messi admitting they had no excuses for their failings this campaign: “Since January, everything has gone very badly.”

That appeared to be a direct jibe from the club captain at Setien and his coaching staff, as that was the month they arrived at the club.

Barcelona play the second leg of their Champions League against Napoli – which stands at 1-1 after the first leg in Naples from February – next month at the Camp Nou while they finalise their league campaign with a trip to Alaves on Sunday.