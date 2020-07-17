Arturo Vidal’s title-winning streak over after eight years

A remarkable run of titles for Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal has come to an end after Real Madrid won La Liga on Thursday evening.

Vidal had been part of a team to win a league title for eight successive seasons prior to this campaign, starting in 2011/12 with Juventus.

As highlighted by Marca, the Chilean midfielder arrived at the Bianconeri from Bayer Leverkusen and won four successive league titles in Serie A before joining Bayern Munich in 2015.

Vidal’s title run continued in Bavaria, where he landed the Bundesliga title in each of his three full campaigns at Bayern before he joined Barcelona in the summer of 2018.

The combative midfielder continued his remarkable run of league titles by winning La Liga in the 2018/19 campaign at the Camp Nou under Ernesto Valverde – his eighth league title in succession spread across three different nations.

That run has now run out, with the Spanish crown now switching to Madrid.