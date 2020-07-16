Zinedine Zidane claims La Liga title is more important than the Champions League

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane was unable to contain his delight as Los Blancos clinched a first La Liga title since 2017, with a 2-1 win over Villarreal.

Two goals from Karim Benzema secured the title for Zidane, as ten successive La Liga wins following the season restart, overpowered their arch rivals Barcelona.

Zidane won one league title during his first stint in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu, alongside three Champions League titles, however the Frenchman claimed this success is the key one.

“I have no words for the emotion I have right now. The players have been incredible,” as per post match quotes from Marca.

“We are the best because we have won the most points. This is one of the best days I have experienced as a professional.

“We have been successful in the Champions League in the past, but La Liga makes me happier, because it is our home.”

Real Madrid have the chance to secure a domestic and European double in the coming weeks, as they face Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in Champions League action in August.

City currently lead Zidane’s side 2-1 on aggregate, following a win in Madrid in February, however, the Premier League side have not been as consistent following their own return to action.

If Los Blancos get past City at the last 16 stage, they will take on either Lyon or Juventus in the quarter finals.