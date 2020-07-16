(Video) Karim Benzema tucks home controversial penalty to put Real Madrid on title brink

Real Madrid are set to clinch their first La Liga title since 2017, as Karim Benzema slotted home from the penalty spot against Villarreal.

The former French international put Zinedine Zidane’s side on the road to the title with a confident opener on 31 minutes, but his second half spot kick was overshadowed by huge controversy.

Los Blancos skipper Sergio Ramos was adjudged to have been fouled by Villarreal defender Sofian Chakla.

Referee Jose Hernandez Hernandez opted award the spot kick, despite minimal contact in the foul, with Ramos stepping up to take the penalty.

However, despite an excellent record from the penalty spot this season, Ramos attempted to pass the penalty to the onrushing Benzema, who fired past Sergio Asenjo.

The goal was initially ruled out, as the referee went back to VAR, with a retake ordered, despite sustained protests from the Villarreal defence.

Ramos eventually passed over responsibility to Benzema, and he confidently fired past Asenjo.

Villarreal midfielder Vicente Iborra has set up a tense finale at the Estadio Alfredo Stefano, with a late header to make it 2-1.