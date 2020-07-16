(Video) Karim Benzema puts Real Madrid on the brink of La Liga title against Villarreal

Real Madrid are on the brink of a first La Liga title since 2017, as Karim Benzema’s 20th league goal of 2019-20 puts them 1-0 in front against Villarreal.

Zinedine Zidane’s side will clinch with title if they can hold on for all three points against Javi Calleja’s team at the Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano, with Benzema giving Los Blancos the key advantage.

The hosts have been on top from the start in the Spanish capital, with Dani Carvajal and Benzema both testing Sergio Asenjo in the opening stages.

With Zidane’s side looking to increase the pressure ahead of the break, Benzema raced onto Luka Modric’s clever through ball to slot past Asenjo on the half hour mark.

Villarreal have posed a threat in the final stages of the first 45 minutes, with Samuel Chukwueze forcing a smart stop from Thibaut Courtois.

But with Barcelona losing 1-0 at the break at home to Osasuna, Zidane’s side have a significant cushion, with a draw enough to secure the title, if Quique Setien’s side do not get back into their game in Catalonia.