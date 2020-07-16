(Video) Barcelona fall behind at home to Osasuna in crucial La Liga clash

Barcelona have fallen behind in the opening stages of their vital La Liga clash with Osasuna, with Jose Arnaiz netting the key goal.

Quique Setien’s side need to win to keep alive their fading hopes of dragging the La Liga title race until the final day of the season, if Real Madrid fail to beat Villarreal tonight.

However, despite their desperation for a positive result, Setien’s side have struggled to make any inroads against their organised hosts, with Arnaiz and Inigo Perez causing problems.

Arniaz – who played at Barcelona’s famed La Masia Academy earlier in his career – showed great awareness to delay his run into the box and calmly tuck home Pervis Estupinan’s pass to make it 1-0 at the Camp Nou.

Barca fall behind! 😱 José Arnáiz puts Osasuna into an early lead, and it could prove to be a decisive goal in the title race 👀 pic.twitter.com/tNDm8eas51 — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 16, 2020

La Blaugrana have looked to react to the setback, with Lionel Messi firing a free kick against the crossbar and Ansu Fati skewing an effort wide from distance.

However, Setien and his players look like they have a mountain to climb in this tie, as well as waiting on Real Madrid’s result later tonight.

Image via Osasuna CF on Twitter