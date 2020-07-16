Valencia make Getafe boss Jose Bordalas priority candidate

Valencia have made Getafe boss Jose Bordalas their prime candidate to take the vacancy at the Mestalla this summer with the manager open to the move.

It is said by Cadena Cope that Los Azulones are not aware of any interest in Bordalas and are confident that he will the remaining two years on his contract.

💥 Informa @isaacfouto ✖️ Bordalás no ha comunicado al Getafe ninguna decisión sobre su futuro 🔵 El club confía en su continuidad (tiene contrato hasta 2022) 🤔 Su entorno no confirma 100% que vaya a continuar la próxima temporada#PartidazoCOPE pic.twitter.com/vtenOfG3lA — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) July 16, 2020

However, it is said that the 56-year-old is open to a move to Los Che and he leads a three-man managerial shortlist which also includes Tenerife boss Ruben Baraja and former Malaga coach Javi Gracia.

💥 Amplía @HugoBallester 👉 Bordalás interesa al @valenciacf para la próxima temporada y es la primera opción ➕ También gustan en Mestalla Javi Gracia y Rubén Baraja pic.twitter.com/2Zs8gACzd4 — El Partidazo de COPE (@partidazocope) July 16, 2020

It is said that Bordalas wants to ensure he is in charge of Los Azulones for the remainder of the Europa League campaign – they are scheduled to play Inter in the Round of 16 next month.

Bordalas has worked wonders at Getafe, where he was appointed in September 2016 with the club in the relegation zone of Spain’s second tier.

He guided them to promotion through the playoffs in his first campaign at the helm and after a top-half finish in 2018, qualified for the Europa League last season and is on course to replicate that achievement this year.

Bordalas is widely regarded as one of the best coaches in the top-flight as Getafe continue to operate on a budget which is just a fraction of other clubs in the top half.

Valencia look set to miss out on European football next season and they look set to cut costs next season, with reports from Spain earlier this week outlining how multiple player exits are expected this summer.

Getafe currently sit sixth in La Liga and are on course for qualification for Europe for the second successive season.