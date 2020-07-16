Real Madrid set to end three-year La Liga title if they defeat Villarreal

Real Madrid will be crowned La Liga champions on Thursday night if they defeat Villarreal or if Barcelona fail to beat Osasuna.

It will be Madrid’s first league title since 2017 and only their second in the past eight seasons, with their El Clasico rivals Barcelona dominating in recent times with eight wins in their last 11.

Unsurprisingly, the club’s imminent title dominates the front pages of Thursday’s Spanish sports papers, with Madrid-based Marca focusing on how Barcelona must not only win their home clash against Osasuna but also ‘pray’ that Los Blancos slip up against the Yellow Submarine.

Each of the main Catalan sports newspapers go for the same headline – ‘Match Ball’ – to represent how this is a decisive moment in the campaign when Madrid can end the title race beyond any doubt.

Indeed, Mundo Deportivo argue that whilst team awards are now beyond Barcelona in La Liga – Lionel Messi will still be gunning for the Pichichi award, as he leads Karim Benzema by three goals in the leading goalscoring charts going into the final two rounds of action.