Real Madrid plan to replace Modric with Odegaard in 2021

Martin Odegaard will return to Real Madrid in 2021 and is set to replace Luka Modric in the first-team squad.

That is according to Onda Cero journalist Edu Pital, who claims that Madrid president Florentino Perez has already discussed his plan with Real Sociedad – where Odegaard is currently on loan – counterpart Jokin Apperibay.

⚽️ Modric ha hecho un final de temporada extraordinario y piensa cumplir el año de contrato que le queda en el Real Madrid, hasta el 30 de junio de 2021.

⚽️ El club no ha hecho ninguna propuesta de renovación, porque acabaría con casi 36 años. Ahí se plantearía su futuro. pic.twitter.com/THvvYCtP8c — EDU PIDAL (@edupidal) July 15, 2020

The plan from Los Blancos all along has been for the Norwegian youngster to spend two seasons on loan at the Basque club before returning to the Spanish capital to replace Modric, who will be almost 36 in a year from now.

⚽️ Odegaard seguirá una temporada más en la Real Sociedad. Esa opción se contemplaba cuando se pactó la cesión y se cumplirá

⚽️ El Real Madrid está encantado con su rendimiento y piensa que puede crecer aún más en Donosti

⚽️ Florentino y Aperribay hablaron de ello hace un mes pic.twitter.com/mcbTrnPOLH — EDU PIDAL (@edupidal) July 15, 2020

Odegaard has netted seven goals for the Basque club to date, but the player still must activate the second year of that deal due to La Liga stipulations on loan agreements.

Madrid are said to be delighted with his progress in San Sebastian and are confident he will be able to make the step up to their team.

Real Sociedad president Jokin Aperribay recently told Marca when asked if Odegaard would stay beyond this season: “I believe he will stay with us, that is our goal.”

Modric will be out of contract in the Spanish capital next year and it is unclear if he will be offered a new deal or allowed to move on.