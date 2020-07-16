Real Madrid clinch La Liga title with Villarreal win

Real Madrid have secured their first La Liga title since 2017, with a 2-1 win at home to Villarreal, with one game still to play in the 2019-20 campaign.

With Barcelona losing 2-1 at home to Osasuna, Zinedine Zidane’s side only needed a point against their visitors, but a goal in either half for Karim Benzema secured a 10th successive league win.

The French international edged Real Madrid in front on the half hour mark, as he confidently tucked home Luka Modric’s pass inside the Villarreal box.

Real Madrid hit the front! ⚪ A big step towards the title for Zidane's side, and who else but Karim Benzema to come up with the finish 👏 pic.twitter.com/kOaCQf8UQk — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 16, 2020

The away side rallied after the break, but Los Blancos looked have wrapped the title up in controversial style with a quarter of an hour to go.

Skipper Sergio Ramos was adjudged to have been brought down for a penalty by Sofian Chakla, with referee Jose Hernandez Hernandez awarding the spot kick.

However, the veteran Spanish international played a pass to Benzema to fire home inside the box, instead of taking the penalty himself.

Villarreal demanded Benzema’s first effort should be ruled out for an infringement, however, the referee opted to award a retake.

Ramos handed responsibility to Benzema for the second spot kick, and he slotted home his 21st La Liga goal of the season.

Sergio Ramos lays his penalty off for Karim Benzema, but it's ruled out for encroachment! ❌ Benzema eventually took the penalty second time around, and drilled it into the bottom corner to surely clinch the title for Madrid 🏆 You don't see that too often! 👀 pic.twitter.com/f9TMw6slBB — Premier Sports 📺 (@PremierSportsTV) July 16, 2020

Villarreal midfielder Vicente Iborra headed home a late goal, but despite creating chances in the final minutes, Real Madrid had enough to hold them off and seal the title.

