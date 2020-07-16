Quique Setien admits uncertainty over Barcelona future ahead of Champions League restart

Barcelona boss Quique Setien had confirmed he is uncertain if he will be in charge for their return to Champions League action this summer.

La Blaugrana saw their slim La Liga title hopes ended by a poor performance in their 2-1 defeat at home to Osasuna, as Real Madrid beat Villarreal in the capital.

Setien has been heavily criticised following his January arrival as Ernesto Valverde’s replacement, with a Copa del Rey exit and a lead at the top of the league table lost to Zinedine Zidane’s side.

The former Real Betis coach could be in line for an exit before the start of the 2020-21 campaign, but he admitted his departure could occur before their Champions League meeting with Napoli in August.

“I am responsible for our situation, as I am the manager of the team,” as per post match reports from Marca.

“I hope we will face the Champions League this summer as a different team, but I am not sure about what happens next for me.

“I agree with the post match comments from Lionel Messi about self-criticism, and we must look at ourselves in the coming weeks.”

Barcelona face Gennaro Gattuso’s side in their Champions League last 16 second leg on August 8, following their 1-1 draw in the first leg in February.

Setien confirmed he will make changes for the final league game of the season against Alaves this weekend, with players granted extra rest ahead of the clash with the Serie A side next month.