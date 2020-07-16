Florentino Perez wants Sergio Ramos to stay at Real Madrid for life

Real Madrid club president Florentino Perez has pledged to keep skipper Sergio Ramos at the club until the end of his career.

The Spanish international is currently in talks to extend his deal beyond June 2021.

However, negotiations have reportedly been delayed due to Los Blancos policy of offering 12 month extensions to players over 30, with Ramos wanting to stay past his 37th birthday in 2023.

Despite complications over the deal, Perez claimed that following a first La Liga title since 2017, the club will do everything to keep Ramos in Madrid.

“Ramos is going to be at the club for life, we are calm and confident about that,” according to a post match report from Marca.

“He has been an incredible as a captain for the club, and a lot of our success is down to him.”

The 34-year old has been crucial for Real Madrid in their ten game winning run following the restart of the campaign in June.

He has netted five goals in his last seven games, including key winners against Real Mallorca, Getafe and Athletic Bilbao.

Ramos has now secured his fifth La Liga title as part of a glittering 15-year career in the Spanish capital, level with Fernando Hierro, Iker Casillas and Guti, and one title behind Raul Gonzalez.